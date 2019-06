ECONOMIC MORNING NOTE

mercoledì 26 giugno 2019FINANCIAL TIMES Fed chair says risks to global growth have risen. US business leaders issue safety alert over trade war. Europe on alert as 'dangerous' heatwave approaches. US border chief quits amid furore over shelter conditions. Mitsotakis buoyed by Greeks' desire for change. THE WALL STREET JOURNAL Robert Mueller to testify in house in open session. American tech companies find ways around Huawei ban. House passes 4.5 bln usd bill for humanitarian assistance at border. San Francisco passes ban on e-cigarette sales. AbbVie strikes deal to acquire Allergan for about 63 bln usd. LES ECHOS Nissan wants to review terms of Renault alliance. French retailers rely on sales after disruptions due to yellow jacket protest. France doesn't do enough to fight global warming. CINCO DIAS Fridman, Dia creditors reach agreement. Main regulators oppos Facebook's cryptocurrency Libra. Moody's to downgrade Spain if it backtracks on labour, pension reforms. HANDELSBLATT Foreign investors hold more than half in DAX-listed companies - and are increasing their stakes. Germany looks for a rescue plan for the auto industry. Green electricity share seen rising to record highs in the first half of 2019.